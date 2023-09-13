Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Kim Jong Un said during meeting with Vladimir Putin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met at a Russian space center Wednesday. CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance breaks down what was discussed between the two leaders behind closed doors, according to the Kremlin.
01:57 - Source: CNN
CNN in Russia
Hear what Kim Jong Un said during meeting with Vladimir Putin
See the moment Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia
Hear why someone left a sledgehammer at a Prigozhin memorial
CNN goes to Red Square to gauge Russians' opinion on Putin after the rebellion
Videos show cheers for Wagner fighters in Russia
Listen to Wagner chief vow revenge over deadly attack of his camp
'Russia is not Putin': 76-year-old Russian uses her art to speak out
Russian priest says he's helped 'thousands' of Ukrainian refugees get to Europe
Putin unveils imperialist mission: taking back land he says is Russia's
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
CNN reporter was at Russia's Victory Day parade. Here's what he saw
