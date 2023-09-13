Video Ad Feedback
Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin meet in eastern Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un at a spaceport in eastern Russia. CNN's Paula Newton interviews Ramon Pacheco Pardo, the Korea Chair at the Brussels School of Governance.
03:10 - Source: CNN
