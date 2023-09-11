Cave rescue vpx
Video shows American being pulled out of Turkish cave
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued from a cave in Turkey after being stranded hundreds of meters underground. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh has the details.
World News 18 videos
Video shows American being pulled out of Turkish cave
kiley lkl asni morocco
See destruction of village in Morocco after deadly earthquake
Morocco earthquake damage September 10 2023 SCREENGRAB
Aerial footage shows extent of damage in Morocco earthquake
hong kong rain 2
Video shows heavy rainfall turning Hong Kong streets into rivers
culver china us land dnt 4
This US factory is actually Chinese state-controlled
greece floods 1
See people try to save belongings in Greece's rushing floodwaters
These are stills pulled from the Aleppo CCTV, provided to CNN exclusively by the Commission for International Justice and Accountability
Exclusive: New security footage could lead to prosecutions for ISIS members
Kim Jong Un and Vladmir Putin
Here's what Kim may be trying to get from Putin in exchange for munitions
screengrab Savita
This woman's home was bulldozed. Activists say it's because Biden and other leaders are coming to town
erdogan explainer ukraine war
How this President has played both sides in Russia's war against Ukraine
screengrab chinese tearing down japanese restaurant
The Chinese internet is brimming with anger at Japan over Fukushima. Hear why
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un during their meeting on April 25, 2019 in Vladivostok, Russia. Russian President Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met on the Pacific port city of Vladivostok on Thursday during their first ever summit. Reports have indicated that Pyongyang's nuclear programme will be at the top of the list of issues to discuss as the meeting between both leaders came soon after a failed summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi, which ended without an agreement made.(Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
CNN military analyst on Putin's latest move during 'desperate' time
"#NEWS: Two people detained in China for damaging Great Wall with excavator Two people have been detained in China after allegedly damaging a section of the Great Wall in Shanxi Province with an excavator, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Authorities in Youyu County said they received a report on August 24 that a gap in the wall was created in Yangqianhe Township, CCTV reported. After an investigation, police found a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman had used an excavator to breach the wall in order to create a shortcut to pass through, causing "irreversible" damage to the integrity and safety of the portion of the wall, the broadcaster said. The area, known as the 32nd Great Wall, is one of the surviving complete walls and watch towers dated back to Ming dynasty (1368-1644) and is listed as a provincial cultural relic site. Police said the case continues to be investigated.
Great Wall of China damaged while trying to create a shortcut
screen time china kid
China aims to lower screen time with a new law. Some kids already found a loophole
Typhoon Saola vpx 2
See the scene in Hong Kong after powerful storm sweeps close to the coast
david mckenzie joburg
CNN on scene of deadly Johannesburg fire
Princess of Wales Diana poses, 27 January 1988, during her visit to the Footscray Park in suburb of Melbourne. (Photo by PATRICK RIVIERE / AFP) (Photo credit should read PATRICK RIVIERE/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear never-before-heard Princess Diana audio tapes
Catamaran rescue vpx
Sharks attack inflatable catamaran, then come back to try to finish the job
