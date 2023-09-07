Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky slams Russian leadership after missile strikes crowded market
CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports on a missile strike hitting a market in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. The attack left at least 17 people dead, including a child, and dozens more were injured.
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Zelensky slams Russian leadership after missile strikes crowded market
New video shows Ukrainian soldier take down Russian aircraft
Ukrainian drone flies deep into the Russian territory. See its view
Exclusive video shows Ukraine faces row of Russia's 'Dragon's teeth' defenses
Video shows airplane burning from drone strike during attack on Russia
Female Ukrainian drone operators are retrofitting cheap drones, enabling them to destroy Russian weapons worth millions
CCTV captures largest drone attack on Russia since invasion of Ukraine
See Prigozhin's heavily guarded burial site
Former Putin speechwriter on Prigozhin's death: The message is clear
CNN visits bulldozed Prigozhin plane crash site
This is what Putin could stand to gain if Prigozhin is dead
Hear why someone left a sledgehammer at a Prigozhin memorial
Video shows Ukrainian forces destroy Russian anti-aircraft system
Putin makes first public comments since plane crash
Russia expert: What timing of Prigozhin's purported death may mean
Russia accelerates military spending as war hits 18-month mark
