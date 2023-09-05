india slum demolition g20 summit intl sud vpx_00002104.png
India clears slums ahead of G20 summit
Activists in India are questioning the timing of the mass demotion of slums across Delhi ahead of the G20 summit. CNN's Vedika Sud reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un during their meeting on April 25, 2019 in Vladivostok, Russia. Russian President Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met on the Pacific port city of Vladivostok on Thursday during their first ever summit. Reports have indicated that Pyongyang's nuclear programme will be at the top of the list of issues to discuss as the meeting between both leaders came soon after a failed summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi, which ended without an agreement made.(Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
CNN military analyst on Putin's latest move during 'desperate' time
"#NEWS: Two people detained in China for damaging Great Wall with excavator Two people have been detained in China after allegedly damaging a section of the Great Wall in Shanxi Province with an excavator, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Authorities in Youyu County said they received a report on August 24 that a gap in the wall was created in Yangqianhe Township, CCTV reported. After an investigation, police found a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman had used an excavator to breach the wall in order to create a shortcut to pass through, causing "irreversible" damage to the integrity and safety of the portion of the wall, the broadcaster said. The area, known as the 32nd Great Wall, is one of the surviving complete walls and watch towers dated back to Ming dynasty (1368-1644) and is listed as a provincial cultural relic site. Police said the case continues to be investigated.
Great Wall of China damaged while trying to create a shortcut
How this president has played both sides in Russia's war against Ukraine
screen time china kid
China aims to lower screen time with a new law. Some kids already found a loophole
Typhoon Saola vpx 2
See the scene in Hong Kong after powerful storm sweeps close to the coast
david mckenzie joburg
CNN on scene of deadly Johannesburg fire
Princess of Wales Diana poses, 27 January 1988, during her visit to the Footscray Park in suburb of Melbourne. (Photo by PATRICK RIVIERE / AFP) (Photo credit should read PATRICK RIVIERE/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear never-before-heard Princess Diana audio tapes
Dragons teeth
Images show Ukraine is now facing Russian 'Dragon's teeth' defenses
Dr Anthony Fauci 090223
Dr. Fauci responds to study that says masks didn't work
Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at The Film Society of Lincoln Center's 2010 Chaplin Award Gala honoring award-winning actor and producer Michael Douglas in New York City May 24, 2010.
A look back at Jimmy Buffett's most memorable moments
BUNOL, SPAIN - AUGUST 30: Revellers pose for photographers as they arrive at the town hall square in the back of a lorry containing tomatoes during the annual Tomatina festival on August 30, 2023 in Bunol, Spain. Spain's tomato throwing party in the streets of Bunol, Valencia brings together almost 20,000 people, with some 150,000 kilos of tomatoes thrown each year, this year with a backdrop of high food prices affected by Spain's historic drought. (Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)
Thousands swarm city's streets for massive food fight
Heavy rain turns to mud at Burning Man in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, on September 2, 2023.
Videos show Burning Man festival after heavy rain
mexican drug seize 01
Mexican navy seizes more than 9,000 pounds of cocaine in high-speed boat chases
prigozhin funeral site
See Prigozhin's heavily guarded burial site
Russian state-controlled media released a video of Whelen inside prison.
Reporter points out key moment in rare video of Paul Whelan
