Crime and violence on the rise in Israel's Arab communities
More than 160 Arab Israelis have been murdered this year by members of their own community, in violence mostly attributed to organized crime. But they say the government isn't doing enough to protect them. CNN's Hadas Gold reports from Haifa.
05:05 - Source: CNN
