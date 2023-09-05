Video Ad Feedback
The Chinese internet is brimming with anger at Japan over Fukushima. Hear why
Japan's decision to release treated nuclear wastewater from the Fukushima power plant into the Pacific ocean has caused a huge backlash in China. The Chinese government has banned all Japanese seafood imports. Fears over radioactive contamination has prompted panic buying and boycott over seafood in several cities. CNN's Ivan Watson has more.
02:49 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
The Chinese internet is brimming with anger at Japan over Fukushima. Hear why
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN military analyst on Putin's latest move during 'desperate' time
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Great Wall of China damaged while trying to create a shortcut
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this president has played both sides in Russia's war against Ukraine
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
China aims to lower screen time with a new law. Some kids already found a loophole
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the scene in Hong Kong after powerful storm sweeps close to the coast
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on scene of deadly Johannesburg fire
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear never-before-heard Princess Diana audio tapes
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Images show Ukraine is now facing Russian 'Dragon's teeth' defenses
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dr. Fauci responds to study that says masks didn't work
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Jimmy Buffett's most memorable moments
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Thousands swarm city's streets for massive food fight
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show Burning Man festival after heavy rain
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mexican navy seizes more than 9,000 pounds of cocaine in high-speed boat chases
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Prigozhin's heavily guarded burial site
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter points out key moment in rare video of Paul Whelan
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN