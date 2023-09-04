Video Ad Feedback
Great Wall of China damaged while trying to create a shortcut
According to state broadcaster CCTV, two people have been detained in China after allegedly damaging a section of the Great Wall in the northern Shanxi province with an excavator.
Source: CNN
