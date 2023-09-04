Video Ad Feedback
Video captures plane crashing during gender reveal stunt
A pilot has died after the plane he was flying as part of a gender reveal party in Mexico crashed. Video posted online shows the plane releasing pink smoke before the wing snaps, causing the plane to nosedive. The reason for the accident is unknown.
00:32 - Source: CNN
