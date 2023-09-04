chile stolen baby reunion
Video Ad Feedback
He was stolen as a baby. This is how he found his mother 42 years later
A Chilean-American traveled thousands of miles to meet his biological mother for the first time in 42 years. He was stolen at birth during the rule of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and raised in the United States. CNN's Rafael Romo has his story.
04:45 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
chile stolen baby reunion
Video Ad Feedback
He was stolen as a baby. This is how he found his mother 42 years later
04:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Typhoon Saola vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
See the scene in Hong Kong after powerful storm sweeps close to the coast
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
david mckenzie joburg
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on scene of deadly Johannesburg fire
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Princess of Wales Diana poses, 27 January 1988, during her visit to the Footscray Park in suburb of Melbourne. (Photo by PATRICK RIVIERE / AFP) (Photo credit should read PATRICK RIVIERE/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear never-before-heard Princess Diana audio tapes
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dragons teeth
Video Ad Feedback
Images show Ukraine is now facing Russian 'Dragon's teeth' defenses
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr Anthony Fauci 090223
Video Ad Feedback
Dr. Fauci responds to study that says masks didn't work
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at The Film Society of Lincoln Center's 2010 Chaplin Award Gala honoring award-winning actor and producer Michael Douglas in New York City May 24, 2010.
Video Ad Feedback
A look back at Jimmy Buffett's most memorable moments
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BUNOL, SPAIN - AUGUST 30: Revellers pose for photographers as they arrive at the town hall square in the back of a lorry containing tomatoes during the annual Tomatina festival on August 30, 2023 in Bunol, Spain. Spain's tomato throwing party in the streets of Bunol, Valencia brings together almost 20,000 people, with some 150,000 kilos of tomatoes thrown each year, this year with a backdrop of high food prices affected by Spain's historic drought. (Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Thousands swarm city's streets for massive food fight
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Heavy rain turns to mud at Burning Man in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, on September 2, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show Burning Man festival after heavy rain
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexican drug seize 01
Video Ad Feedback
Mexican navy seizes more than 9,000 pounds of cocaine in high-speed boat chases
00:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
prigozhin funeral site
Video Ad Feedback
See Prigozhin's heavily guarded burial site
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian state-controlled media released a video of Whelen inside prison.
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter points out key moment in rare video of Paul Whelan
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
05 india Chandrayaan 3 lunar landing 0823 rendering SCREENSHOT
Video Ad Feedback
See moment India becomes 4th country to land on the moon
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
melbourne debris 1
Video Ad Feedback
See burning space debris light up Melbourne's night sky
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screegrab blackswan
Video Ad Feedback
This K-pop band has no Korean members. Hear why they think they will break through
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab india viral video classroom
Video Ad Feedback
Viral video of a teacher asking students to slap a fellow classmate sparks outrage
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN