He was stolen as a baby. This is how he found his mother 42 years later
A Chilean-American traveled thousands of miles to meet his biological mother for the first time in 42 years. He was stolen at birth during the rule of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and raised in the United States. CNN's Rafael Romo has his story.
04:45 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
