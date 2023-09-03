Video Ad Feedback
Canada warns LGBTQI+ residents of the risks of traveling to the U.S due to some state laws
CNN's Kim Brunhuber speak with Michael Luongo, author and editor of "Gay Travels in the Muslim World," about Canada's new warning to LGBTQI+ travelers because of some U.S. state laws.
06:19 - Source: CNN
