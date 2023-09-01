Video Ad Feedback
Video shows airplane burning from drone strike during attack on Russia
Russia has seen the biggest drone assault on its territory since it launched its war on Ukraine. Six Russian regions including Moscow came under attack early Wednesday, while in the city of Pskov, near the Estonian border, several transport planes were reportedly damaged when drones targeted an airport. CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
02:18 - Source: CNN
