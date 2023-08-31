A new video published by pro-Wagner PMC Telegram channel Grey Zone on Wednesday showed mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claiming to be in Africa shortly before his death and assuring his audience from a moving vehicle that he is doing fine. It is unclear when or where the video was shot, but Prigozhin seems unbothered about his safety and well-being.
