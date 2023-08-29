Video Ad Feedback
Former Putin speechwriter on Prigozhin's death: The message is clear
Former Putin speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov tells CNN that following the death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, Putin's relationship has changed with the oligarchs as well as the general public.
02:18 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 15 videos
