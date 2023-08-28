Video Ad Feedback
A day at the beach... in a war zone
Christiane Amanpour visits the beaches of Odesa in Ukraine, where life goes on despite the ongoing war. It's in stark contrast to a nearby rehabilitation center, where Amanpour witnesses the physical and psychological toll the fighting takes on the country's soldiers.
03:15 - Source: CNN
