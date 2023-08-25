Video Ad Feedback
This K-pop band has no Korean members. Hear why they think they will break through
A K-pop band without any Korean members? Meet Blackswan, a K-pop band whose members come from four countries - the US, Brazil, Senegal and India. CNN's Paula Hancocks sat down with the group.
02:37 - Source: CNN
