Video Ad Feedback
Russia accelerates military spending as war hits 18-month mark
Last December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were "no limits" to military spending. Eighteen months into the war, he's keeping that promise. A budget document seen by Reuters and experts CNN has spoken to suggests Russia could spend several times its planned defense budget this year, bringing rising inflation and a plummeting ruble. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.
03:18 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Russia accelerates military spending as war hits 18-month mark
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Russia expert thinks Putin could be behind plane crash
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what retired US Air Force colonel thinks about plane crash
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russian state media: Prigozhin listed among passengers on board crashed plane
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Thermal images show how Ukraine's elite sniper unit targets Russian soldiers
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ronan Farrow calls out Elon Musk's growing influence over the war in Ukraine
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Failed to learn that lesson': Retired maj. general reacts to Ukraine counteroffensive
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Missile strike hits as woman smiles for camera
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains what could lead to a 'major victory' for Ukrainians
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New Ukrainian video shows intense fight captured by drone
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: See Ukraine use experimental drone to attack Russian bridge
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How thermal imaging is helping Ukraine clear mines from the battlefield
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russian forces board cargo ship after warning shot
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains how this tactic used in Ukraine-Russia war has revolutionized warfare
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general explains why the Kerch bridge is so important to Putin
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what it's like on the front lines of Ukraine's counteroffensive
05:49
Now playing- Source: CNN