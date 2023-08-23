Video Ad Feedback
Ex-NASA astronaut explains why the moon's south pole is of special interest
Retired NASA astronaut Leroy Chow explains why there's an intense interest for several lunar missions to land their spacecraft near the challenging terrain of the moon's south pole.
00:45 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-NASA astronaut explains why the moon's south pole is of special interest
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment a child was rescued from a dangling cable car
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the urgent rescue to save children trapped in chairlift
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Prigozhin says Wagner has moved on to new operations in Africa, allegedly fighting ISIS
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how China's economic slowdown could hurt and benefit other countries
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Satellite images show scale of wildfires in Tenerife
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Entire city of Yellowknife forced to evacuate as fires rage
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the new weapon North Korea may test soon
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows fire engulf bus as passengers flee from flames
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Body collectors, survivors recount day-long massacre of families fleeing Darfur
05:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Italian river burst through bridge, covering town in mud
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video captures landslide as it happens in northern India
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment surfers are found after 38 hours lost at sea
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why this assassination site has become a tourism hotspot in Rome
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN speaks to Afghan women about life after two years of Taliban rule
05:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN chief international anchor details deal with Iran that includes release of 5 Americans
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN's signal cut in China during flooding report
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN