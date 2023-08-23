exp Pakistan cable car rescue Murtaza Solangi Live 082311ASEG2 CNNI World _00011820.png
Video Ad Feedback
Pakistan's Caretaker Information Minister speaks to CNN after the country's cable car incident
Pakistan's Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi talks to Becky Anderson about his country's plans to avoid a repeat of the cable car incident that endangered the lives of 8 people including 6 children.
04:44 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
exp Pakistan cable car rescue Murtaza Solangi Live 082311ASEG2 CNNI World _00011820.png
Video Ad Feedback
Pakistan's Caretaker Information Minister speaks to CNN after the country's cable car incident
04:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
texas car spear v2
Video Ad Feedback
See the dangerous and unusual projectile that launched into woman's car
01:24
Now playing
- Source: KSAT
PRIMETIME PROPOSAL
Video Ad Feedback
News anchor stunned by on-camera proposal
01:40
Now playing
- Source: WRCB
The Salmon Festival parade in Klamath, California
Video Ad Feedback
Food festival's main attraction won't appear this year. Here's why
03:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A plow clears debris along a flooded Sierra Highway in Palmdale, Calif., as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Video Ad Feedback
Hilary forces swift water rescues with catastrophic flooding
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and Former President Donald Trump.
Video Ad Feedback
Trump campaign demands apology from DeSantis over 'listless vessels' comment
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wyoming librarian fired 1
Video Ad Feedback
'This is a sh*tshow': Man speaks out before board members fire librarian
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
emotional adele 2 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See what brought Adele to tears at her concert
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
npw ukraine bridge drone pov
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: See Ukraine use experimental drone to attack Russian bridge
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Herbig-Haro 46/47 james webb question mark zoom
Video Ad Feedback
Image of a 'cosmic question mark' in the stars released by NASA
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
janet yellen china restaurant mushrooms
Video Ad Feedback
US treasury secretary ate 'magic mushroom' dish in China. Now the dish is selling out
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bobby Flay Screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
'We're just going to have to charge more': Celebrity chef weighs in on tipping
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vivek rapping vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See GOP presidential candidate rap Eminem at Iowa State Fair
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
florida woman bear encounter
Video Ad Feedback
Woman comes face-to-face with bear outside her door. See how she reacted
01:41
Now playing
- Source: WESH
plane crash air show michigan vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moments before plane crashes during air show
00:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lansing Michigan boy
Video Ad Feedback
12 year old handcuffed while taking out the trash
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN