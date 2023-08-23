Video Ad Feedback
Wild elephant makes drug bust in China
Four wild elephants were being moved away from a village in China's southwest Yunnan province when one elephant sniffed out a backpack that police later seized, according to China's state media.
00:40 - Source: CNN
