Video Ad Feedback
Prigozhin says Wagner has moved on to new operations in Africa, allegedly fighting ISIS
As Russia faces challenges on its territory and the front lines inside Ukraine, one of Putin's former top warriors, Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner private military company, is now saying his group has already moved on to new operations in Africa. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
02:44 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Prigozhin says Wagner has moved on to new operations in Africa, allegedly fighting ISIS
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Thermal images show how Ukraine's elite sniper unit targets Russian soldiers
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ronan Farrow calls out Elon Musk's growing influence over the war in Ukraine
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Failed to learn that lesson': Retired maj. general reacts to Ukraine counteroffensive
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Missile strike hits as woman smiles for camera
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains what could lead to a 'major victory' for Ukrainians
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New Ukrainian video shows intense fight captured by drone
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: See Ukraine use experimental drone to attack Russian bridge
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How thermal imaging is helping Ukraine clear mines from the battlefield
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russian forces board cargo ship after warning shot
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains how this tactic used in Ukraine-Russia war has revolutionized warfare
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general explains why the Kerch bridge is so important to Putin
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what it's like on the front lines of Ukraine's counteroffensive
05:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare look at trenches in Southern Ukraine
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Whenever we discuss peace, Russia attacks: Former adviser to Ukrainian PM
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Military analyst explains strategy behind Ukraine's attacks on key bridges
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN