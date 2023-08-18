Video Ad Feedback
Entire city of Yellowknife forced to evacuate as fires rage
Thousands of Yellowknife residents have been ordered to evacuate as crews battle wildfires in the Northwest Territories of Canada. CNN's Paula Newton reports.
Entire city of Yellowknife forced to evacuate as fires rage
See the new weapon North Korea may test soon
Video shows fire engulf bus as passengers flee from flames
Body collectors, survivors recount day-long massacre of families fleeing Darfur
See Italian river burst through bridge, covering town in mud
Dramatic video captures landslide as it happens in northern India
See the moment surfers are found after 38 hours lost at sea
Why this assassination site has become a tourism hotspot in Rome
CNN speaks to Afghan women about life after two years of Taliban rule
CNN chief international anchor details deal with Iran that includes release of 5 Americans
CNN's signal cut in China during flooding report
See mobile home crushed under bridge in Norway floodwaters
Video appears to show moment of the assassination of Ecuador's presidential candidate
Hear Rugby coach give motivational French speech in the most Irish way possible
Couple's former daughter-in-law suspected in mushroom poisoning deaths
