See moment Russian soldiers board cargo ship after warning shot
Ukraine calls Russia's boarding of a cargo ship, in the Black Sea, a "deliberate attack" and "an act of piracy" after a Russian warship fired warning shots and boarded the vessel. CNN's Nic Robertson has the report.
02:09 - Source: CNN
