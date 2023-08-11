Video Ad Feedback
See how Russian state TV covers Ukraine's counteroffensive
Russia is casting the war in Ukraine as victorious and ridiculing Kyiv's counteroffensives. CNN's Matthew Chance looks into how Russian state media are covering the war, including the recent drone strikes in Moscow.
02:41 - Source: CNN
