Former Assembly member and now presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, speaks to journalists upon his arrival at the Attorney General's Office in Quito on August 8, 2023. Fernando Villavicencio asked the Attorney General's Office to investigate former officials related to the oil sector of the governments of Rafael Correa, Lenín Moreno, and Guillermo Lasso as part of a criminal complaint that he filed on Tuesday. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)
Reporter gives details on assassination of Ecuador's presidential candidate
Fernando Villavicencio, an opposition candidate in Ecuador's upcoming Presidential election, was assassinated at a campaign event, according to Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso.
CNN reporter details what we know about American nurse and child kidnapped in Haiti
02:33
