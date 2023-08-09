Video Ad Feedback
See what it's like on the front lines of Ukraine's counteroffensive
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports from the front lines of Ukraine's southern counteroffensive near Orikhiv, Urkaine.
05:49 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See what it's like on the front lines of Ukraine's counteroffensive
05:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare look at trenches in Southern Ukraine
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Whenever we discuss peace, Russia attacks: Former adviser to Ukrainian PM
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Military analyst explains strategy behind Ukraine's attacks on key bridges
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows sea drone attack Russian tanker
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show Ukrainian sea drone approaching Russian warship
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what a Russian priest is telling frontline soldiers to boost morale
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine 'achieved nothing in this counter offensive,' claims Russian Ambassador
19:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Two soldiers wounded in Ukraine. Their fates are starkly different
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Ukraine's purported HIMARS missile attack on Russian unit
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on front lines of Ukraine's grind to make gains
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of Russian missile attack in Zelensky's hometown
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel on what could happen if Ukraine's counteroffensive is successful
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down fresh drone hit in Russian region
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shocking video captures drone explosion in Russia
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains why Wagner's move toward Poland will help Russia
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN