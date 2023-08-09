screengrab tokyo live translation
Video Ad Feedback
See Tokyo metro's futuristic live-translation screen for foreign tourists
Tokyo's Seibu-Shinjuku train station has unveiled a special screen that can instantly translate conversations into 12 different languages. CNN's Marc Stewart shows us how it works.
02:22 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
screengrab tokyo live translation
Video Ad Feedback
See Tokyo metro's futuristic live-translation screen for foreign tourists
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
karadsheh iran hijab pkg woman
Video Ad Feedback
'Being a woman in Iran is now harder than ever': Hijab crackdown met with defiance
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Scouts prepare to leave the campsite of the World Scout Jamboree on August 08, 2023 in Buan, South Korea. Scouts and volunteers began leaving Saemangeum, the venue of the 25th World Scout Jamboree, days ahead of schedule, due to an approaching typhoon.
Video Ad Feedback
Nearly 40K scouts evacuated from problem-plagued World Scout Jamboree in South Korea
05:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
melbourne debris 1
Video Ad Feedback
See burning space debris light up Melbourne's night sky
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab fareed china economy
Video Ad Feedback
Is China's economy headed for a chronic slowdown?
06:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab chinese coast guard water cannon
Video Ad Feedback
Video purportedly shows Chinese ship firing water cannon at Filipino vessel in disputed waters
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nigerian migrants thumbnail
Video Ad Feedback
Stowaways found hiding after weeks on massive ship's rudder
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trudeau sophie
Video Ad Feedback
Trudeau separates from wife but you will still see them together often. Here's why
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CTV
wedding flood philippines thumbnail
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon in the Philippines
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china flood
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows gripping moments after man's car flipped over by flash flood
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In the early hours of December 14, 2022, 39 migrants were saved from a collapsed rubber boat stranded in the middle of the English Channel between the United Kingdom and France. Images from the night of the rescue show people being hauled out of the water using ropes attached to the fishing boat. A British RNLI lifeboat is the first official responder on the scene and drops a string of life rings to assist people.
Video Ad Feedback
UK ramping up efforts to deter migrants from crossing channel
04:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Sunday, July 30, 2023. A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country's northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more, police said. (Rescue 1122 Head Quarters via AP)
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of suicide bombing at political convention in Pakistan
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
indigenous women peru protests
Video Ad Feedback
Watch clashes between Indigenous women and police in ongoing Peru protests
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fareed's take vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed's Take: How China's political system is affecting its foreign relations
05:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An American nurse and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, according to El Roi Haiti, the Christian humanitarian aid organization she works for. Alix Dorsainvil, wife of El Roi Haiti Director Sandro Dorsainvil, and their child were reportedly abducted Thursday morning, according to a statement on El Roi Haitiís website.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter details what we know about American nurse and child kidnapped in Haiti
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab afghan women holding sign
Video Ad Feedback
They were promised US visas. This is where they ended up instead
04:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN