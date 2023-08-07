Video Ad Feedback
Video purportedly shows Chinese ship firing water cannon at Filipino vessel in disputed waters
Video shared by Philippines Coast Guard shows the Chinese Coast Guard ship firing water cannon at a Filipino vessel in the disputed South China Sea.
00:40 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Video purportedly shows Chinese ship firing water cannon at Filipino vessel in disputed waters
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows sea drone attack Russian tanker
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Stowaways found hiding after weeks on massive ship's rudder
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trudeau separates from wife but you will still see them together often. Here's why
02:22
Now playing- Source: CTV
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon in the Philippines
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows gripping moments after man's car flipped over by flash flood
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
UK ramping up efforts to deter migrants from crossing channel
04:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of suicide bombing at political convention in Pakistan
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch clashes between Indigenous women and police in ongoing Peru protests
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed's Take: How China's political system is affecting its foreign relations
05:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter details what we know about American nurse and child kidnapped in Haiti
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
They were promised US visas. This is where they ended up instead
04:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Netanyahu respond to judicial overhaul plans amid protests
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Kim Jong Un celebrating 'Victory Day' with Russian defense minister
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
China censors CNN in middle of report on missing foreign minister
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former Marine faces extradition to US for training Chinese pilots
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Paris is cleaning up the Seine to bring back swimming events. See how it's going
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN