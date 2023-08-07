Video Ad Feedback
Pakistani government official speaks to CNN about Imran Khan's arrest
In an interview with Becky Anderson, Pakistan's Defense Minister defends the arrest of his party's political rival, Imran Khan.
03:28 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Pakistani government official speaks to CNN about Imran Khan's arrest
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Beyoncé fans shelter in place for hours, one hospitalized after severe weather
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This hotel opened its doors in 705 AD. You can still stay there in 2023
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows house collapse into flooded Alaska river
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SAG-AFTRA president shares what 86% of actors on strike are really paid in a year
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Strategist explains how Trump's post reveals what he's 'scared of'
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Black men who were tortured by white officers speak out
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The Super Bowl doesn't compare to this': Taylor Swift's concert cause economic boon
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video purportedly shows Chinese ship firing water cannon at Filipino vessel in disputed waters
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cindy Crawford recreates iconic Super Bowl ad 31 years later
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis appointee on tape repeating discredited research about 'White slaves' in America
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See dramatic moment when crocodile puts up fight against trapper
01:49
Now playing- Source: WSVN
Video Ad Feedback
Video prompts people to think zoo bear is human in disguise
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment plane crash lands on crowded beach
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why San Francisco is frustrated with Twitter's new, giant 'X' sign
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Pee-wee Herman' makes Anderson Cooper 'uncomfortable'
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN