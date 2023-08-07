Video Ad Feedback
Niger's coup leaders have announced the closure of the country's airspace as deadline from African nations to hand back power expires
Niger's military coup leaders close the country's airspace despite a deadline calling for them to reinstate the democratically-elected president. CNN's Stephanie Busari reports.
