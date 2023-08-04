Video Ad Feedback
Biologist weighs in on the viral sun bear video from Chinese zoo
The video of a sun bear waving to visitors at a Chinese zoo went viral after some social media users suggested that it could be a human wearing a bear costume. CNN's Ivan Watson speaks to a sun bear expert about the authenticity of the bear and the dangers the species is facing.
02:05 - Source: CNN
