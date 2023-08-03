Video Ad Feedback
Hear what a Russian priest is telling frontline soldiers to boost morale
A Russian priest from the orthodox church told Russian state television that he is telling forces on the front lines that they "came to war not to kill but to die."
01:02 - Source: CNN
