Trudeau separates from wife but you will still see them together often. Here's why
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau are separating, Trudeau announced on his Instagram account. CNN affiliate CTV has the details.
02:22 - Source: CTV
