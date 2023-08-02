A view shows the damaged facade of an office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Drone attacks increasing in Russia
Ukraine says Russia's army is on the back foot on nearly all battlefields as it increases drone attacks in Moscow. CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports.
02:09 - Source: CNN
Drone attacks increasing in Russia
02:09
Images from drone footage show the extensive damage to Staromayorske, Ukraine.
CNN on front lines of Ukraine's grind to make gains
03:45
Kryvyi Rih missile strike footage thumb vpx
Video shows aftermath of Russian missile attack in Zelensky's hometown
00:43
col leighton ukraine gains thumb vpx
Retired colonel on what could happen if Ukraine's counteroffensive is successful
03:00
clare sebastian live vpx
CNN reporter breaks down fresh drone hit in Russian region
01:59
moscow drone attack vpx
Shocking video captures drone explosion in Russia
03:06
Suwalki Gap Map SCREENGRAB
Retired colonel explains why Wagner's move toward Poland will help Russia
02:05
sea drone ukraine marquardt dnt
'Faster than anything else in the Black Sea': See Ukraine's latest sea drone
02:19
Putin Africa Summit
Russian journalist breaks down Putin's efforts to find friends
02:12
Wagner founder and financier Yevgeny Prigozhin has been spotted in St Petersburg meeting with an African dignitary on the sidelines of the Russia Africa summit on Thursday, according to accounts associated with the mercenary group
New photo shows Wagner leader Prigozhin in Russia
02:22
Ukraine Staromaiorske Russian retreat marquardt lok hnk vpx_00002106.png
Video appears to show Russian fighters retreating amid Ukraine's major push
02:03
Ukraine soldiers
See how Ukraine is fighting for small gains in the east
01:43
Ukraine counteroffensive magic wall sebastian hnk vpx_00000217.png
Ukraine achieves progress in 'critical areas.' See it on map
02:13
russian jet
'We need to push back on this': Esper on Russian fighter jet in Syria
01:05
russian soldier nick paton walsh
Russian soldier explains what happened when soldier wouldn't fight
04:31
odesa church marquardt vpx
See what remains of this UNESCO World Heritage site after missile attacks
02:27
