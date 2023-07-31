Video Ad Feedback
CNN on front lines of Ukraine's grind to make gains
After the bitter battles of Ukraine's advances, few structures are left standing from which Kyiv's forces can defend the recaptured ground, making their progress vulnerable to Russia's blunt artillery. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.
Russia-Ukraine conflict 15 videos
CNN on front lines of Ukraine's grind to make gains
Video shows aftermath of Russian missile attack in Zelensky's hometown
Retired colonel on what could happen if Ukraine's counteroffensive is successful
CNN reporter breaks down fresh drone hit in Russian region
Shocking video captures drone explosion in Russia
Retired colonel explains why Wagner's move toward Poland will help Russia
'Faster than anything else in the Black Sea': See Ukraine's latest sea drone
Russian journalist breaks down Putin's efforts to find friends
New photo shows Wagner leader Prigozhin in Russia
Video appears to show Russian fighters retreating amid Ukraine's major push
See how Ukraine is fighting for small gains in the east
Ukraine achieves progress in 'critical areas.' See it on map
'We need to push back on this': Esper on Russian fighter jet in Syria
Russian soldier explains what happened when soldier wouldn't fight
See what remains of this UNESCO World Heritage site after missile attacks
