In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Sunday, July 30, 2023. A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country's northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more, police said. (Rescue 1122 Head Quarters via AP)
Police in Bajaur, Pakistan, say a suicide bomber attacked a political convention organized by an Islamist party, killing at least 44 and injuring more than 100. CNN's Sophia Saifi reports.
Video shows aftermath of suicide bombing at political convention in Pakistan
