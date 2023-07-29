Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel explains why Wagner's move toward Poland will help Russia
Poland's prime minister says more than 100 troops from the Russian mercenary group Wagner are moving towards a thin strip of land between Poland and Lithuania. Retired Air Force Colonel Cedric Leighton says NATO should be concerned about the activity and explains why it will help Russia.
02:05 - Source: CNN
