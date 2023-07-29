Video Ad Feedback
'Faster than anything else in the Black Sea': See Ukraine's latest sea drone
Ukraine's new piece of arsenal, a sea drone, is designed to attack Russia in the Black Sea. CNN's Alex Marquardt reports.
02:19 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Faster than anything else in the Black Sea': See Ukraine's latest sea drone
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New photo shows Wagner leader Prigozhin in Russia
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show Russian fighters retreating amid Ukraine's major push
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how Ukraine is fighting for small gains in the east
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine achieves progress in 'critical areas.' See it on map
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We need to push back on this': Esper on Russian fighter jet in Syria
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russian soldier explains what happened when soldier wouldn't fight
04:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what remains of this UNESCO World Heritage site after missile attacks
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from Moscow resident after thwarted drone attack
04:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Top Ukrainian official predicts when war will be over
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'No unity in Russia': President Zelensky says
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Putin lashes out at Ukraine's allies as Ukraine utilizes US-supplied cluster munitions in war
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear CIA director's warning about Russia's potential next move
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what worries ex-Russian lawmaker most about Putin's relationship with Prigozhin
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Inside a secret bunker, hear what soldier noticed about Russian soldiers
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video purportedly shows Prigozhin in public for first time since mutiny
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN