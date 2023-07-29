World leaders condemn Niger coup

exp Niger coup rama yade intv 072303aseg1 cnni world_00002001.png
World leaders are condemning the coup in Niger against a democratically elected president. Laila Harrak speaks with Rama Yade, Senior Director at the Africa Center, Atlantic Council, about why Niger is a strategic ally of the U.S. and France.
