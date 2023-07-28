Video Ad Feedback
Russian journalist breaks down Putin's efforts to find friends
Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar joins CNN's Jim Sciutto to talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to strengthen ties with African countries at a summit in St. Petersburg, as well as Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's latest whereabouts.
02:12 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Russian journalist breaks down Putin's efforts to find friends
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
They were promised US visas. This is where they ended up instead
04:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Netanyahu respond to judicial overhaul plans amid protests
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New photo shows Wagner leader Prigozhin in Russia
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Kim Jong Un celebrating 'Victory Day' with Russian defense minister
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
China censors CNN in middle of report on missing foreign minister
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former Marine faces extradition to US for training Chinese pilots
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Paris is cleaning up the Seine to bring back swimming events. See how it's going
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Firefighting plane crashes with two on board on Greek island
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
More than 100 prison guards released after inmates take them hostage
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Why rush this?': CNN anchor questions Israeli official amid pushback on reform
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Passenger recounts being aboard Delta flight damaged in hail
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli police fire water cannon at anti-government protesters
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu speaks out following hospitalization
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How right-wing populism is gaining ground in Europe
05:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows scene at shooting in New Zealand
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN