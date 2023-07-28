Video Ad Feedback
Unprecedented ocean heat changing way sharks eat, breathe and behave
As ocean temperatures climb, researchers say many sharks are beginning to change their behaviors -- shifting where they live, what they eat and how they reproduce -- which could cause cascading effects for the rest of the marine ecosystem.
00:26 - Source: CNN
