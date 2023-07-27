Video Ad Feedback
UK ramping up efforts to deter migrants from crossing channel
In the UK, the government is ramping up measures to deter migrants crossing the channel from France and a controversial new law has passed that will include criminalizing anyone who seeks asylum there this way. The country has also invested millions in surveillance to spot small boats, but a CNN investigation found no evidence it was used during the deadliest incident in the channel last year. CNN's Katie Polglase reports.
04:55 - Source: CNN
