Video shows Kim Jong Un celebrating 'Victory Day' with Russian defense minister
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed delegations from Russia and China to celebrate what North Koreans call "Victory Day." The celebration marked 70 years of the Korean armistice with two of North Korea's key allies in the war. The gathering comes as the three countries align over yet another conflict - Russia's invasion of Ukraine. CNN's Marc Stewart has more.
01:38 - Source: CNN
