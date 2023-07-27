Video Ad Feedback
Putin hits out at West over food insecurity during summit with African leaders
Russian President Vladimir Putin hit out at the West during a speech to African leaders, blaming Western sanctions on Russia for increasing global food insecurity, as David McKenzie reports.
02:10 - Source: CNN
