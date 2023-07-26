LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Kevin Spacey speaks to press after leaving court at Southwark Crown Court on July 26, 2023 in London, England. The U.S. actor who starred in the popular TV series House of Cards and the film The Usual Suspects has been cleared of all sexual assault charges brought by men during his time as Artistic Director of The Old Vic Theatre. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Hear from Kevin Spacey after being cleared of sexual assault charges
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey was cleared of all charges after a four-week trial in London on claims of sexual assault. He spoke to reporters outside the court shortly after the verdict. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz has the latest.
02:13
crane moment collapse
Dramatic video shows moment crane collapses onto New York street
02:07
russian jet
'We need to push back on this': Esper on Russian fighter jet in Syria
01:05
gupta bronny james split thumb vpx
'This is rare': Dr. Gupta on Bronny James suffering cardiac arrest
02:48
nikkie brass gilgo beach
Alleged Gilgo Beach killer spoke about case during 2015 date
02:46
David Zandstra, n 83-year-old former pastor, has been charged with kidnapping and murdering little girl in August 1975, according to Pennsylvania law enforcement officials.
Trooper describes ex-pastor's demeanor after police say he confessed to killing 8-year-old girl
01:43
alyssa farah griffin trump split vpx
Ex-Trump official reveals when she noticed a shift in Trump's attitude
01:08
Lah San Francisco theft vpx
CNN reporter witnesses theft while reporting on shoplifting
03:41
russian soldier nick paton walsh
Hear from Russian prisoner who was recruited to fight in Ukraine
04:31
adult friendships callout
Keeping positive people around can add years to your life, study shows
02:02
Heat Wave Todd vpx 1
Emergency physician says these are the biggest mistakes people can make dealing with heat wave
02:04
israel anti-overhaul protest
Israeli police fire water cannon at anti-government protesters
02:34
Chris Christie
Christie acquired $11 billion in debt as governor. Listen to the tip he says Trump gave him
01:09
odesa church marquardt vpx
See what remains of this UNESCO World Heritage site after missile attacks
02:27
Mike Pence SOTU 7.23
Pence reacts to Trump's not-so-veiled threat about going to prison
02:24
odesa Transfiguration Cathedral SCREENGRAB July 23
Video shows the damage to historic Ukrainian cathedral after Russian strikes
00:51
fenwayparkfloodsmb
MLB game suspended after rains turned stadium's steps into waterfalls
00:45
