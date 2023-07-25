Video Ad Feedback
How common is sexual harassment in the metaverse? CNN explores the dark side of virtual worlds
Hate and harassment can be traumatizing for many victims online, but what happens when sexual harassment follows you into the metaverse -- a space where the lines between the virtual and offline world are blurred? CNN reveals how common harassment already is and explores what needs to change to create a truly safe experience -- particularly for women and girls.
CNN's As Equals 14 videos
Powerful men regularly incite hatred against her, so she mobilized volunteers to fight back with kindness
Women across the globe are falling victim to doxxing. Here's what to know
This ingredient found in some beauty products can enter the bloodstream, the brain and breastmilk
A decision of 'love': Meet the women providing abortion access in the Netherlands
Losing my wife and son: Husband shares the tragic reality of postpartum depression
'Press nine to speak to a counselor': The hotline that helped hundreds of women
She started fishing for a better life. Climate change is putting it all at risk
'I felt my life is over': Negesa shares her harrowing story
Meet the woman keeping Hawaii Sign Language alive
Skin lightening is an $8.6 billion industry. This woman is trying to stop it
These firefighters fought back after being fired for having babies
Not yet satisfied: Talking sex and sexuality in Africa
Noura in her own words
