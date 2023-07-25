Video Ad Feedback
Thailand's blocked election winner on fight for democracy
"Move Forward" Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat explains why Parliament are blocking him from becoming Thailand's next Prime Minister and discusses his fight for democracy in the country.
04:29 - Source: CNN
