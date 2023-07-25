Ecuador prison clashes vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
More than 100 prison guards released after inmates take them hostage
A mayor in Ecuador has been killed and more than 100 prison guards have been freed after being held hostage by inmates across five different prisons. Stefano Pozzebon reports on the country's security crisis.
02:29 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Ecuador prison clashes vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
More than 100 prison guards released after inmates take them hostage
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
After leaving the US military, Daniel Duggan offered joy flights in Tasmania through his company, Top Gun.
Video Ad Feedback
Former Marine faces extradition to US for training Chinese pilots
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hill dermer split thumb 07252023 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Why rush this?': CNN anchor questions Israeli official amid pushback on reform
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
delta damage milan
Video Ad Feedback
Passenger recounts being aboard Delta flight damaged in hail
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
israel anti-overhaul protest
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli police fire water cannon at anti-government protesters
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
odesa church marquardt vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See what remains of this UNESCO World Heritage site after missile attacks
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
netanyahu video vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Netanyahu speaks out following hospitalization
00:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tourists are evacuated from hotels during a wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes on July 22, 2023. Three coastguard boats were leading more than 20 vessels in an emergency evacuation effort to rescue people from the Greek island, where fire has been raging out of control for five days.
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows the chaos on the ground as tourist flee wildfires in Greece
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fareeds take populism thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
How right-wing populism is gaining ground in Europe
05:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint press conference with Spain's Prime Minister following their talks in Kyiv, on July 1, 2023. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv on July 1, 2023, to signal EU support for Ukraine as the country's commander-in-chief said he was frustrated by the slow deliveries of Western weapons. (Photo by Sergei CHUZAVKOV / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'No unity in Russia': President Zelensky says
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail auckland shooting
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows scene at shooting in New Zealand
00:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
command post
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets exclusive access to Ukrainian command post. See inside.
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Israeli President Isaac Herzog is greeted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California, as he arrives to speak to a joint meeting of Congress, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Israel's president reassure congress about their democracy despite judicial fight
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this photo taken on May 9, 2023, a general view shows North Korea's Panmon Hall (back) from the truce village of Panmunjom in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea, South Korea and Japan's efforts to improve their once-strained relationship and boost military ties are key to countering North Korea, America's top general said. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter describes what it's like at North Korean border
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
qin gang vpx
Video Ad Feedback
This is the last time China's foreign minister was seen in public
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mysterious object AUS
Video Ad Feedback
See the mysterious 10 foot wide cylinder baffling officials in Australia
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN