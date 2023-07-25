Video Ad Feedback
China censors CNN in middle of report on missing foreign minister
CNN's signal in China appeared to be censored halfway through CNN's Will Ripley reporting on the ousting and replacement of China's foreign minister Qin Gang after a long absence from the public view.
02:09 - Source: CNN
