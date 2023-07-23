Video Ad Feedback
How right-wing populism is gaining ground in Europe
CNN's Fareed Zakaria examines why right-wing populism is seeing a resurgence across European countries.
05:44 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
How right-wing populism is gaining ground in Europe
05:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows scene at shooting in New Zealand
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets exclusive access to Ukrainian command post. See inside.
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Israel's president reassure congress about their democracy despite judicial fight
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter describes what it's like at North Korean border
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is the last time China's foreign minister was seen in public
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the mysterious 10 foot wide cylinder baffling officials in Australia
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam captures moments leading up to deadly underpass flooding
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Father reveals haunting message from his son before tragic shipwreck
04:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'3, 2, 1...': See India launch its mission to the moon
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See why people are posting videos simulating groping after judge's ruling
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shocking video shows moment of deadly volcano eruption
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment North Korea launched a ballistic missile
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows extreme flooding in India as residents flee
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the 'mastermind' of the Kim family brand in North Korea
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN